Wally Ice Fest is back for 2022

Organizers of an ice hockey tournament in Pike County are keeping their fingers crossed for this weekend.

PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — Preparations are underway in Pike County as organizers and crews set up for the Wally Ice Fest this weekend.

Chris Becker is the tournament director for the event and says they are expecting a great turnout.

"We have 37 teams. They come from all over. There's a contingent from Long Island, Philadelphia; those are two big out of towns, and Maryland, too."

The weather hasn't always cooperated for Wally Ice Fest, canceling the event several times over the years. Organizers have even changed locations twice to ensure the ice is thick enough to skate on. This year, Lake Russell Maple Farm near Newfoundland is hosting the event.

"Everybody's at the point now that we're ready to get out and come together and spend some time together. And this is the perfect thing, in the middle of February, in the dead of winter, to kind of bring the community together, and we're happy to have it here," said Jay Acevedo, general manager of Lake Russell Maple Farm.

"At an elevation near 2,000 feet, and it has a history, after talking to a lot of locals, that it gets over a foot of ice typically. And here we are, we're over a foot of ice," Becker said.

There will be lots of other events and activities for non-hockey fans.

"Eight bands play on Saturday and Sunday. We'll have activities. We'll have lots of fun and games, a couple of fire pits, a common area, public skating where people can come and just skate. We're going to keep a separate dedicated area set aside," Becker added.

Organizers are keeping an eye on the weather to make sure the ice is safe to skate on. If hockey isn't possible, Wally Ice Fest will still go on, with activities scheduled on Saturday and Sunday.

If you build it, they will come. Posted by Wally Ice Fest on Saturday, January 29, 2022