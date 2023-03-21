Vandals damage historic stones in Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area

"I heart Tara" was written across the original 1892 date stone, while more red paint was used on the walls of the woolen mill to write "I heart Anthony."

PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — Bright red spray paint covers sections of rocks inside George W. Child's Park in Delaware Township.

But they aren't just any rocks. They're historical, part of the Brooks Woolen Mill Ruins from 1820.

"It was a three-story woolen mill that used the Dingmans Creek for power. It was only in operation for a few years, but it was important here when George Childs designed the park in the 1890s," said Kara Deutsch, chief of resource management and science with the National Park Service.

The graffiti is dated March 21, 2023.

Park rangers say someone driving by saw the graffiti from the road and alerted them of the damage.

This comes as this part of the site has been closed for several years after a March snowstorm destroyed the trails and uprooted trees.

"It's very disappointing. You know the site is closed, and so, in addition to coming in and vandalizing the historic resources here, those people were also in an area where they weren't supposed to be," said Kathleen Sandt, public affairs specialist with the National Park Service.

In just a few weeks, work will begin to repair the park after that snowstorm nearly five years ago, but in addition, park rangers say they'll also have to clean up the mess left behind by others.

"It's something that we really need to be careful to remove, and it likely is going to take multiple types of methods in order to remove it, not having it soaking into the stone more or having ghosting of still being able to see it," Deutsch said.

Park rangers are still investigating and working to identify potential suspects in the crime.

"Most park violations carry a maximum penalty of $5,000 and six months in jail. Something on this with the historic nature of the building here could possibly rise up to the Archeological Resource Protection Act, which is a potential felony," said Tod Roessner, a park ranger.