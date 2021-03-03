Vaccine identity theft or mix-up?

A woman from the Poconos tried to make an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but their records showed she had already gotten her shot.

GREENTOWN, Pa. — Alice Amey and her husband Doug of Greentown have spent the past couple of weeks worrying about the coronavirus vaccine, but not in the way you may think.

Alice had an appointment with her pulmonologist at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Honesdale, and she asked about getting the vaccine. When the doctor pulled her vaccine record, it said she had already received it at a doctor's office near Philadelphia.

"My face dropped, and the doctor knew it wasn't me right away," Alice recalled.

"Someone got the vaccine. Her name is there, our address is there, her birth date is there," Doug said.

Doug says he started making calls to their insurance company, Medicare, and the Department of Health to untangle this mess.

"They did end up calling this doctor. And there is a possibility that records might have been screwed up somehow."

The Ameys fear this may be a case of identity theft. They've filed reports with the state police and the FBI.

"I'm all tight knots," said Alice. "It's like I don't know what to do."

"It's really scary," Doug added. "You can't sleep; your nerves are shot."

Both Alice and Doug have serious health issues and want to be vaccinated. Their son Jason lives in New York and hasn't seen his parents in person in more than a year.

"We're getting the vaccine as soon as it's available, like you know, as soon as we can, and like to have this wrinkle now, and this frustration, it's really frustrating," Jason Amey said.

"I hope her name gets off that database, so she's able to get a shot," Doug added.

Newswatch 16 contacted the Pennsylvania Department of Health about Alice's situation. We have yet to get a response.