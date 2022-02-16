UGI customers in Pike County may get some money back after gas outages

Around 1,400 homes and businesses were left in the cold when the gas went out last month.

MILFORD, Pa. — UGI customers may be able to get some money back after those power outages late last month in Pike County.

Around 1,400 homes and businesses were left in the cold when the gas went out due to a problem with what the company calls "the main hub."

UGI says folks in the borough of Milford and surrounding areas who experienced home damage or needed to buy anything to help keep warm can file a claim for potential reimbursement.

If you experienced any home damage or broken pipes or needed to make purchases such as portable heaters due to the outage, you can contact UGI to file a claim. The number is 800-276-2722.

You can also email claims@ugi.com. You may need to submit receipts to support your claims.