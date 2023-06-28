Two women sentenced for Pike County attack

Troopers say one woman claimed she was the rightful owner of Saw Creek Estates and Pine Ridge Developments.

BUSHKILL, Pa. — Two women will spend decades behind bars for trying to overthrow two private communities in Pike County.

Tonia Scott and Keeba Harris were found guilty of terrorism and related charges last month.

Scott was sentenced to at least 44 years in prison Tuesday.

Harris was sentenced to at least 41 years.

Troopers say Scott claimed she was the rightful owner of Saw Creek Estates and Pine Ridge Developments.

The pair convinced a group from New York City to drive to the community in 2019 and force their way inside.