Two found guilty of Pike County attack

A jury convicted Tonia Scott and Keeba Harris of an armed takeover attempt of two Pike County communities.

PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — Two women have been found guilty of the failed armed takeover of residential communities in the Poconos.

A jury on Friday convicted Tonia Scott, 53, and Keeba Harris, 46, for their roles in the November 2019 attack on a development in Lehman Township, Pike County.

Authorities call Scott the ringleader in a plot to takeover Saw Creek Estates and Pine Ridge developments, believing she was the rightful owner of the land they were built on.

The group of seven people smashed windows, broke doors, and forced a security officer into handcuffs.

The jury convicted each of the women on 33 counts, including terrorism, kidnapping, robbery, burglary, terroristic threats, and assault.

Sentencing is set for June 27.

Three others were convicted and sentenced to decades in prison earlier this year.