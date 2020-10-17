Tractor-trailer crashes into fence in front of high school

State police are investigating to figure out the cause of the wreck in Pike County.

MILFORD, Pa. — A tractor-trailer careened off Interstate 84 on Thursday morning, crossed over two lanes of traffic on Route 209, and crashed right in front of Delaware Valley High School.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. when students were in class.

"It's a miracle that no one was hurt, especially him, he only had a cut on his knee. The only thing was that he was in was shock," Delaware Valley senior Sebastian Adler said.

When the tractor-trailer came rolling through it knocked down a light post and ran through a fence at the high school.

"Immediately, right after everyone was like 'what's that outside?' Because it's not every day you see a truck right out front of the school," Adler added.

Route 209, right in front of the high school, is a busy street with lots of businesses and shops.

"In the morning, you got the kids driving and they're going to school and the busses and people are shopping. Yeah, it gets pretty busy," John Joseph of Dingmans Ferry said.

Village Diner is right next door to the high school.

Customer Rissy Batista has family and friends at the high school; she said larger guard rails should be put in place.

"That could've happened anywhere. Even here sitting here, something could just come down. I think it's very dangerous," Batista said.

State police in Blooming Grove are investigating.