Tolls increase on privately owned bridge in Pike County

The Dingmans Ferry Bridge usually sees about 150 vehicles a day but traffic is often heavier on holiday weekends.

PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — The current Dingmans Ferry Bridge has carried people over the Delaware River for more than 130 years.

It connects Pike County in Pennsylvania with Sussex County in New Jersey.

"I think it's a really cool bridge and we're like a family. I can't tell ya how many different souls I've met in the last 47 years of working here," said Daniel Kingston, bridge maintenance manager.

Daniel Kingston is the full-time maintenance manager for the bridge that has rarely seen any change over the last hundred-plus years.

From the workers collecting the tolls to the oak rails that cars drive over from one end to another.

But the start of this Fourth of July weekend brought one change to the bridge.

For the first time in 12 years, the toll just went up.

"We've done an awful lot of extensive repairs. Even though we're required to inspect it every two we inspect it every year and we put a lot of money into it and everything keeps costing more like everybody knows you go to the grocery store and so our insurance goes up, our encroachment fees for each state go up," said Kingston.

For cars and motorcycles traveling across Dingman's bridge, the price increase goes from $1 to $2.

For bigger box trucks, utility trucks, and trucks hauling a trailer that price goes up from $2 to $3.

"We have a lot of commuters that work down in new jersey and new york that cross here and we try to take care of them so the main this is that most people are pretty ok with it overall its been good," said Kingston.

