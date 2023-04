Officials say those who covered sections of rocks inside George W. Child's Park in Delaware Township with bright red spray paint have been identified.

PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — Vandals who damaged part of Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area have been identified, according to park officials.

Officials say those responsible for spraying graffiti on the Brooks Woolen Mill ruins and the original 1892 date stone have been identified and located.

Charges for the alleged vandals are pending in Pike County.