Students raise money for veterans

Wallenpaupack Area H.S. students held a fundraiser to help veterans at the Gino Merli Center in Scranton.

HAWLEY, Pa. — With signs in hand, students from the Wallenpaupack Area High School were flagging down cars in front of the high school near Hawley on Friday. The students are part of Rachel's Challenge and the volunteers in the Paupack Club, raising money to help veterans at the Gino Merli Center in Scranton.

"For food, cleaning items, phone money to talk to their families, stuff like that," said Mikayla Zink.

This is the first year the club has paired up to help the veterans at the Gino Merli Center. A faculty member at the school has an uncle at the center and asked if the group could help because the veterans haven't been able to be with family during the pandemic.

"They've had no contact with their family for the past year. They do Zooms in on telephone calls and stuff. So, we said, well, we would try to help," club advisor Marie Mitschlie said.

The club also held other fundraisers in school to help raise money to meet its goal.

"We come up with this idea to crack an egg. And then we did a dress down day on St. Patrick's Day, and it led up to this coin drop today," said Mitschlie.

Mitschlie says she's thankful to work with the students who care enough to give back.

"They've done so much for us in the past that we just want to give back to them. Anything that will help them, it'll go a long way," said Rebecca Castimore.

The pandemic has brought out a lot of good during a difficult time, and the students say they feel good being able to give back to the veterans.

"I will do it any day possible. Knowing that it's helping those who served our country just makes it 100 times better," Zink said.