The school was placed on lockdown until the student was apprehended.

PINE RIDGE, Pa. — In Pike County, officials at Lehman Intermediate School in Lehman Township say a student had a gun on a school bus Tuesday afternoon.

Police discovered the firearm, which was unloaded and inoperable.

Officials say the student and the gun are in the custody of state police.