Spaceship sculptures peak curiosity in Pike County

Where you can find cool creations while keeping safe on a scavenger hunt.

LACKAWAXEN, Pa. — We've heard many stories of sightings of aliens and UFOs in our area, now we can add Lackawaxen Township to the list.

"I was like, 'what in the world are these things?'"

The spaceships are out of this world in an artistic way.

Laurie Guzda is the President of Growing Lackawaxen, a community organization in Pike County.

They received the sculptures from Stamford, Connecticut to place around the area with the township's permission for people to enjoy.

"We wanted to put them on public property that was accessible, like the Township and the ball field and we wanted to spread it out throughout the township so everybody could enjoy it," said Guzda.

There are ten pieces to check out, each one has a different theme.

"No sooner had the first three gone out that people were already posting, asking questions, calling, 'what is this? What's happening?'," continued Guzda.

The UFOs have already attracted many visitors, so the group decided to turn it into a scavenger hunt, but are asking for people to take safety precautions.

"You could drive by," Guzda said. "If you do decide to stop and take a photo, wash your hands, clean if you touch it somewhere. We're all in this together and let's take care of each other."

"When you have something like this to go out and drive around and find and make a scavenger hunt out of it, it's really neat," said Alyssa McKean of Lackawaxen Township.

Before you head out on this adventure, there's a way you can give back; when you visit the Avocado spaceship, bring a non-perishable item to donate.

"There is a can available in the township vestibule that you can make your deposit in there and this month, we could really use some extra donations," said Guzda.