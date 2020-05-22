Restaurants on Lake Wallenpaupack get creative with deliveries

Wayne County is now in the yellow phase and more businesses are opening and now some restaurants on Lake Wallenpaupack are doing dockside delivery.

HAWLEY, Pa. — This is usually a busy weekend, especially for restaurants on Lake Wallenpaupack as they welcome extra tourists looking to get away and get on the water for the Memorial Day holiday.

Wallenpaupack Brewing Company near Hawley has been doing curbside and delivery and is optimistic for the weekend.

"Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest weekends here on Lake Wallenpaupack and we are super excited that we're in Wayne County and we're turning yellow today," said Becky Ryman, owner of Wallenpaupack Brewing Company.

"It seems like it's been a little bit quieter this year, but we needed a break and this is the perfect place to do it," said Janna Erlandson.

Now that Wayne County is in the yellow phase, restaurants on Lake Wallenpaupack are taking advantage and upping the ante for curbside pickup, where you can pick up in your boat.

"I think being able to offer dockside dining is huge or all of here because it actually gives us a new way to serve our customers, serve them safely," continued Ryman.

We found Janna and Carl Erlandson in their boat taking advantage of Wallenpaupack Brewing Company's dockside delivery at their partner location, Lakeside Cabins, just over the border in Pike County.

"I kind of hope it sticks around after all this is done because it's super convenient, especially if you have kids. It's easier to pick it up and go than to take them in," continued Erlandson.

Places like Gresham's Chophouse are also doing dockside delivery.

The restaurant in Pike County is hoping that they can join their neighbors in the yellow phase.

The cocktails-to-go bill gives them some extra business to serve drinks with their food.

"I think our dockside is going to do well, weather permitting obviously. Takeout has been doing well. People are still going to come up. They're still going to want to support and want to go out and do take out and go wherever they can go," said Gresham's Chophouse owner, Joe Regenski.