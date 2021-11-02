High demand for snow removal supplies

Folks seem to be tired of dealing with all this snow

PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — Not only is all this snow making our backs sore, but it's also taking a toll on supply and demand at area hardware stores.

Mother Nature has given us a lot to shovel this winter.

At DP Luhrs Hardware outside Hawley, snow shovels and ice melt are in high demand, and the supply of some winter essentials is dwindling.

"We normally have snow blowers in stock," said manager Warren Predmore. "With the first snow in December, it cleaned us out, and we got a couple more in. It's finding them right now. They're just not out there to be brought into the store."

Folks who need to remove the snow from on top of their homes may be out of luck.

"Roof rakes, we can't get them. We had a lot of them when the season started. We sold out everything."

Predmore says it's because this winter is worse than last year.

"It was a totally different winter last year. We ended up having rock salt leftover from last year that we sold this year. This year, that's not going to happen."

Predmore also says they've been inundated with snowblower repairs. Workers say they've been trying to accommodate everybody, even if that means picking up their broken snowblower for them.

"We've been getting a lot of calls for snowblowers to be repaired, and it comes with getting this much snow and frequent snows," Predmore added.