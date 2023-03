Officials at the Wallenpaupack Area School District say an investigation showed the threat was unfounded.

HAWLEY, Pa. — A high school had more police on campus after a possible threat was posted on social media.

It comes just a day after several schools across the Commonwealth were targets of swatting incidents where anonymous callers made false threats.