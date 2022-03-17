'Robotic Furry companions' program for seniors coming to Pike County

The Pike County Area Agency on Aging is looking to make sure seniors don't have to give up having a furry companion.

HAWLEY, Pa. — There's a joy that comes with owning a pet, but as we get older they become harder to take care of.

Pike County Area Agency on Aging is looking to make sure seniors don't have to give up having a furry companion.

"This is designed so that they could still have the connection without the burden of the effort to provide the care to the animal," said Joan Edel, ADRC Link Coordinator.

With the help of a state grant, The county is launching a new program called," Robotic Furry Companion."

Now, the agency is looking for seniors to sign up to foster a cat or dog.

Edel is the program coordinator; she says the animals are life-like.

"The move there eyes, and the cat purs. and from what I have heard from the individual from the company," said Edel. "The dog will turn its head to where the individual is in the room. It's like voice-activated."

Edel says a lot of the senior citizens she deals with had to give up their pets Now, this program offers an alternative and some companionship.

"I hear a lot of stories from individuals, you know my pet, I had to put my cat down cause she was very ill, but I didn't want to get another cat. I didn't want my family to have to assume that burden because I'm 80- something years old. So they were being considerate to their families but also expressing the need and how much connection they had with that pet," said Edel.

So far more than 30 people have called requesting a furry companion.

To foster a furry companion you can call the Pike County Area Agency on Aging at 570-775-5550, ext.1304.