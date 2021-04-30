Restaurant in Pike County offering $1,000 signing bonus

A restaurant in Pike County is trying to attract employees by offering a big bonus.

PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — Managers at the Promised Land Inn say they've had a hard time getting employees to apply for jobs. As restrictions have been eased and people get vaccinated, the tables fill up faster, but without a full staff, the fear of not serving customers to the best of their abilities puts stress on everyone.

"As it gets busier, every day gets more and more nerve-wracking, and we're just hopeful that people are going to come in," said manager Caitlin Horner.

Horner has posted job openings and gotten some responses, but her fear is people who apply don't actually want to work. She feels some people apply to have proof, so they to continue collecting unemployment.

"For every 10 applications that we pull in, only three people show up, and the three people that show up that are given jobs, only one will actually show up for their position," said Horner.

Managers at the Promised Land Inn say they are so desperate to get good people in their kitchen that they're offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus for kitchen staff.

Owners are in the process of trying to open a second restaurant, but that has been delayed because of staffing issues.

Josh Gutierrez is a bartender at the restaurant and worries the lack of staff will affect the business as a whole.

"We're just trying to maintain with the group and core we have. Hopefully, one day we'll get some more people in the door with the signing bonus, but I guess that's just the pipe dream at the moment," Gutierrez said.

"We're going to try our best. We're going to make whatever we can happen, happen, and I'm extremely hopeful that maybe even this will send a message to people," Horner added.