Fire wrecks restaurant at Pike County resort

PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — Crews from three counties battled flames that destroyed a part of a country club in Pike County.

The fire broke out just after midnight Thursday at On The Green Bar and Grille at Paupack Hills Golf Course near Lake Wallenpaupack.

It quickly went to five alarms.

Crews from Pike, Wayne, and Lackawanna Counties spent four hours getting flames under control early Friday morning.

No one was here at the time.

The restaurant was gutted.

Crews have not said what caused the fire in Pike County.