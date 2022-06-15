Resorts hoping for 'staycationers' this summer

If gas prices are keeping you closer to home these days, a "staycation" may be in order this summer.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAWLEY, Pa. — Waking up with a cup of coffee and a view, you don't have to travel very far for a taste of the lakeside life.

"A lot of people come to us from the Scranton and Wilkes-Barre area, and those who find us tend to come back, so we're hoping this year people discover us even though we're right down the street," said Justin Genzlinger, CEO of Settlers Hospitality, which operates three hotels in the Lake Wallenpaupack area – Silver Birches Resort, Settlers Inn, and Ledges Hotel.

Genzlinger hopes people who skip out on their typical vacations this summer because of inflation opt for a "staycation" here instead.

"I think that a lot of people within a two-hour drive of here don't realize how beautiful Lake Wallenpaupack is and how many amenities we have. There's everything to do here that you could do almost any waterfront community. So, we just look at it as a vacation here at home."

So far this season, gas prices are keeping day-trippers at bay.

"It's a lot to fill your truck up, and tow your boat, and then fill your boat up with gas, so that business is down. But on the other hand, people who might be flying somewhere, that business is now up."

Genzlinger says the resorts have more availability mid-week than they typically would during peak season. And that's when you can snag the best deals if you're looking to get away for a couple of days without breaking the bank.

"We do daily wine tasting and sunset champagne tasting. We have lawn games, paddleboards, kayaks, boat rentals, so there's really a lot of things you can do whether you're an outdoorsy adventure type or looking for food and beverage and a nice vacation experience."

So if you're re-thinking that road trip, maybe consider looking a bit closer to home.

Some of the larger resorts in the Poconos are hoping you do too.

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions Poconos Mountain General Manager Daryl Morris says, "We are fortunate to be within driving distance of major cities, but we are also excited that many local guests from the surrounding region have chosen Kalahari as their summer vacation destination."

A spokesperson for Great Wolf Lodge says the resort is seeing strong demand this season, and families should book soon if they're looking to get away.