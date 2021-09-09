Remembering September 11 in Pike County

Over the last 20 years, the events of 9/11 have transformed from something we all lived through to something the next generation is now learning about in school.

MILFORD, Pa. — Throughout the charming borough of Milford, there are constant reminders of what happened 20 years ago.

Of course, anyone who was old enough has a story, whether they worked or lived in New York at the time or had family that did; the first responders who were desperate to cross state lines to help.

And for one third-grader born and raised in Milford, who comes from a family of firefighters, it solidified what he would do when he grew up.

"I can say pretty assuredly that 9/11 was a big part of why I wanted to become a firefighter," said Eric Passaro. "Seeing the selfless action of a lot of people that day, specifically the 343, the firefighters that gave their lives, it really brought home my desire to become a firefighter as I came of age."

Now Eric Passaro is captain of the all-volunteer fire department in Pike County, a job he is honored to do, especially now, as we get farther away from the events that happened in 2001.

"Weren't old enough to understand it at the time, or possibly not even alive at the time. Now part of our duty as firefighters is teaching them about the events of that day as well," he said.

And not only teach them about what happened on that day 20 years ago but to remind them what it means to be a firefighter.

"It's important to us not just to remember those that passed away, even though that's a large part of it. But it's also important for us to remember to love the job, to love firefighting, that we have a unique position in society to maintain that trust."