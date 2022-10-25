x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Pike County

Rebuilding park trail system in Pike County

Boardwalks, buildings, and bridges withing the park were damaged in a snowstorm in 2018.
Credit: WNEP

PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — The National Park Service announced Tuesday that it will begin the reconstruction of a trail system in Pike County.

The system is located at Childs Park within the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area.

The park, with several waterfalls, had trails, boardwalks, bridges, historic buildings, and viewing platforms damaged or destroyed during a snowstorm in 2018.

"We'll be replacing or repairing, depending on what's needed, all of the built, constructed parts of the trail system — so boardwalk trails, railings, stairs, bridges, retaining walls to support the bridges and all of that," said Kathleen Sandt, a public information officer with the National Park Service.

Construction is expected to start soon. Officials hope to open the trail in 2024.

National Park Service officials announced today that a contract has been awarded for the next phase of restoration and...

Posted by Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area on Monday, October 24, 2022

Related Articles

Check out WNEP's YouTube channel.  

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Holley Ross Pottery to close at the end of October

Before You Leave, Check This Out