Popular Pike County event makes changes but keeps folks full and happy

The annual "World Famous Outing" event in Tafton is underway.

TAFTON, Pa. — A fire department along Lake Wallenpaupack is hosting it's big summer event this weekend.

But as you'd expect this year won't be the same as years past.

The Tafton Fire Department's annual outing usually features live music, rides, and games.

People who stop by won't find any of that.

But the food is still the same and that's a big part of what keeps bringing people back.

"It makes us really happy to see our community to come out and support us. You know, we're really apart of the community and they're a part of what we do and without them we couldn't do what we do today," said volunteer firefighter, Matt Nied.