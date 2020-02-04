Pike County man charged in shooting death

A man is dead after a dispute earlier in the week.

DINGMANS FERRY, Pa. — State police are investigating a homicide in Pike County.

Ryan Paige, 31, is charged with killing Ronald Paige, 61, early Wednesday morning near Dingmans Ferry.

Troopers say the pair had a long-standing feud, which was triggered again when the men's girlfriends got into an argument Tuesday.

According to investigators, Ryan Paige drove to Ronald Paige's home at 2 a.m. Wednesday and fired three gunshots into the home. Ronald Paige was struck in the chest and died.

Troopers have not characterized the relationship of the two men.