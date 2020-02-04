Pike County man charged in shooting death

DINGMANS FERRY, Pa. — State police are investigating a homicide in Pike County.
Ryan Paige, 31, is charged with killing Ronald Paige, 61, early Wednesday morning near Dingmans Ferry.
Troopers say the pair had a long-standing feud, which was triggered again when the men's girlfriends got into an argument Tuesday.
According to investigators, Ryan Paige drove to Ronald Paige's home at 2 a.m. Wednesday and fired three gunshots into the home. Ronald Paige was struck in the chest and died.
Troopers have not characterized the relationship of the two men.
Ryan Paige is charged with murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, and related charges.