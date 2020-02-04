Pike County man charged in shooting death of his father

Troopers said a dispute earlier in the week led to gunfire and the death of the shooter's father.

DINGMANS FERRY, Pa. — State police are investigating a homicide in Pike County.

Ryan Paige, 31, is charged with killing his father, Ronald Paige, 61, early Wednesday morning near Dingmans Ferry.

Troopers say the pair had a long-standing feud, which was triggered again when the men's girlfriends got into an argument Tuesday.

According to investigators, Ryan Paige drove to Ronald Paige's home at 2 a.m. Wednesday and fired three gunshots into the home. Ronald Paige was struck in the chest and died.