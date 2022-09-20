Pike County employers hiring after pandemic

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress stopped by a job fair in Hawley where dozens of companies are hiring with lots in incentives

PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — People of all ages came out to land their next new job at the Working Pike Job Fair held at Silver Birches Resort near Hawley on Tuesday.

"The beauty of today's event is actually being in person and talking with employers instead of a Zoom call or trying to get them on the phone. They're here; you can talk to them; you can give your pitch as to why you're the ideal candidate," said Cynthia DeFebo, director of the Pike County Workforce Development Agency.

Put on by the Pike County Workforce Development Agency, more than 30 employers across fields like hospitality, health care, manufacturing, and schools were on hand, as all industries continue to feel the pinch to fill jobs.

"It's rough. Just like in every other business, we are in dire need of substitute teachers, custodians, secretaries, cafeteria staff. Every job that is held in a school, we need more of," said Mark Kirsten, representing Wallenpaupack Area School District.

In an effort to hire, many employers are offering a number of incentives — especially in those demanding positions like emergency service providers.

"We decided as a company to offer benefits, 401Ks, health insurance, dental insurance, gym memberships, educational stuff, any perks that we could find that would entice them," said Meaghan Irwin.

Job seekers say the pandemic changed the workforce, and now many are ready to get back to a traditional setting after working remotely for so long.

"The cool thing about being remote with media was it was easy for me to work during the pandemic, but now that things are opening back up again, I've realized, hey, I've been kind of stuck for a while. I should put myself out there more," said Matt Michaud from New Jersey.

The Pike County Workforce Development Agency has employment resources available for those looking for a new career.