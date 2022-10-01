x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Pike County

Pike County child missing

Kiana Simon was reported missing Saturday morning in Palmyra Township.
Credit: WNEP

PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — A 12-year-old girl from Pike County was reported missing Saturday.

Kiana Simon was last seen leaving her residence along Tanglewood Drive in Palmyra Township between 9:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

Simon was wearing a blue zip-up hoodie, ripped blue jeans, a tie-dyed t-shirt, and red and white Jordan high-top shoes. 

Simon is 5' 6", 100 lbs., has brown eyes, with long brown and blond braided hair.

Anyone with information on Simon's whereabouts is asked to contact state police at the Blooming Grove barracks at 570-226-5718.

Related Articles

See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.  

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Missing fisherman's body recovered in Deleware River

Before You Leave, Check This Out