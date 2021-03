The flames broke out just before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

One person is dead after flames destroyed a home in Pike County.

According to fire crews, the flames broke out at a home along Sunrise Drive in Palmyra Township just before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials said when they arrived, one person was able to escape from the flames, but another person was found dead inside.

Fire officials say the person died from the heat and smoke.

The victim's name has not been released.