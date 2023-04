The Pennsylvania Game Commission was keeping tabs on a mother bear and her cubs who are living under a deck in Pike County.

PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — We've been keeping our eyes on the black bear family that took up residence under a porch in Pike County.

It appears the bears have moved on from their winter hibernation.

A video shows some of the mama and her cub's final moments in their makeshift den last night.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission expected the bears to leave some time in early April, and it appears the family was right on time.