Missing horse returned safe and sound

GREENTOWN, Pa. — A welcome reunion in Pike County.
Sylvia, a 20-year-old horse, went missing earlier this month in Promised Land State Park.
Her owner and a group of volunteers spent every day searching for any sign of Sylvia.
Until a woman biking a nearby trail spotted something a little out of the ordinary, a horse standing in her path.
The bicyclist actually has experience with horses, so she was able to keep her calm until Sylvia's owner arrived.
There was a $1,000 reward for Sylvia's safe return, but the rescuer asked for the money to be donated to area animal organizations instead.
Want to see what was in news in 1983? Head on over to WNEP's YouTube.