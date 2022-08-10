Missing horse returned safe and sound

A 20-year-old horse went missing in Promised Land State Park.

GREENTOWN, Pa. — A welcome reunion in Pike County.

Sylvia, a 20-year-old horse, went missing earlier this month in Promised Land State Park.

Her owner and a group of volunteers spent every day searching for any sign of Sylvia.

Until a woman biking a nearby trail spotted something a little out of the ordinary, a horse standing in her path.

The bicyclist actually has experience with horses, so she was able to keep her calm until Sylvia's owner arrived.

There was a $1,000 reward for Sylvia's safe return, but the rescuer asked for the money to be donated to area animal organizations instead.