MATAMORAS, Pa. — An 11-day search along the Delaware River for a missing fisherman has come to a tragic ending.

According to the National Park Service, two men were on a boat that capsized near Cherry Island on September 8.

One man made it safely to shore.

On Monday, after nearly two weeks of searching, the body of the second man was found in the river.

The victim's name has not yet been released.