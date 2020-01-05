Marinas reopen after Gov. Wolf's recommendations

Boaters can expect some guidelines to be in place to practice safe boating and social distancing at marinas

TAFTON, Pa. — Boats docked in slips are a welcome sign for marinas at Lake Wallenpaupack. Governor Wolf announced on Monday that marinas, like 1st Klas Marina, could get back to business as long as they followed protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"Implementing face masks, social distancing guidelines and rules and adding some things to the facility like places for people to wash their hands, sanitizers, little portable restrooms for our docks for customers. Changed a few things on how we did," said Tom Mueller, owner of 1st Klas Marina.

Pirate's Cover Marina is also taking extra precautions. Their sign out front makes it clear they want to keep their employees and customers out of harm's way.

"If we see somebody doing something that they shouldn't be, we'll kindly explain to them, 'hey, we don't do stuff like that and we do it a certain way," said Pirate's Cove Marina service manager William Chayka.

Marina owners at Lake Wallenpaupack say they've been busy getting calls with people that are excited to get their boats out, but there will be some steps and recommendations you must take before you get out on the water.

"Not to raft up, keep your distance. Go right to your boat and get on your boat. Don't socialize with your dock neighbors and try to maintain that six-foot distance and follow those guidelines," continued Mueller.

"That made it more comfortable for me. With having all these plans and steps implicated and people following the guidelines," continued Chayka.