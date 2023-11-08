History comes to life in Pike County Civil War reenactment

Civil War reenactors are setting up camp on the battlefield in Pike County. Newswatch 16's Claire Alfree shows us how they're keeping this moment in history alive.

Example video title will go here for this video

LACKAWAXEN, Pa. — Chris Thorn starts his camping weekend in Pike County with his grandfather by making breakfast at a historical site.

“This is my first battle reenactment,” he said.

They're living like it's 1864 during the Civil War. allowing Chris to see what he only knows from history videos and books come to life.

“I position as a drummer, so I get to, if I really so please, I get to change the tempo of the march,” Thorn explained.

And he's not the only one going on the battlefield for the first time.

"It's the first time for a lot of guys. It's the first time here on this site for all of us, and we made it free for reenactors to come do this,” said Bill Watson, reenactment coordinator.

Organizers hope to get some new blood into the Civil War reenactment scene and keep Civil War history alive. That's something Bill and Chris agree is harder to do than ever before.

“Especially since a lot of us are getting older, we are not the right age to be Civil War soldiers. But we know a lot of stuff, and this is a good way to share it," Watson said.

They are sharing the experience with students who may not get this kind of history lesson in the classroom.

"I find it kind of weird how they don't teach much about the Civil War. Some teachers may brush on it, but that's about it,” Thorn added.

Chris is learning from his grandfather.

“My grandpa still has his old rebel flag,” he said, adding that he is passing down war stories to him.

It's an example of what other reenactors hope to do this weekend with the next generation so they will join them on the battlefield.

“I sit here and tell people, while I'm too old to be a soldier, that young fellow is the right age."

To hear and see stories from the Civil War, the Pike County Historical Society and Stroudsburg Civil War Reenactment Group are opening up their campsite to the public near Lackawaxen on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the campsite is on Towpath Road in Lackawaxen Township.