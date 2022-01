Trooper say the trio stole tools and a safe from a store near Hawley.

HAWLEY, Pa. — State police are trying to track down three people who stole a safe and tools from a hardware store in Pike County.

Troopers released these security camera images of the people wanted for the burglary at True Value on Route 6 in Palmyra Township, near Hawley.

Investigators say a large number of power tools and a safe were taken in the break-in last Monday.

If you have any information on the burglary, you're asked to call state police.