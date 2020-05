The robber got away with six guns and ammunition.

PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — State Police want to find the man who held up a general store and gun shop in PIke County.

Troopers say a man forced his way into the Pickerel Inn near Dingman's Ferry Wednesday wearing a full black face mask and a camo tactical vest.

He showed and gun and threatened the owner and a tenant.

Troopers tell Newswatch 16 that the man left behind a homemade explosive device.