'Go Orange Day' to spread kindness

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison explains why folks are seeing orange and shows us how high school students have a big part in it.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Orange ribbons are tied up throughout Wayne and Pike Counties and all over Wallenpaupack High School near Hawley.

For the last nine years, Wayne County officials have recognized October 21 to be Go Orange Day to Support Rachel's Challenge, a campaign for kindness. It encourages people to wear orange and share small acts of kindness to make someone else's day brighter.

"It's a big deal. it's important. and it's something that we're proud to be part of," said Wayne County Commissioner Joseph Adams.

The challenge is named for Rachel Scott, a 17-year-old student who was killed in the Columbine High School shooting. Rachel was bullied in school and had written that all she wanted was to be treated better by her classmates.

Wallenpaupack area high school has its own Rachel's Challenge Club to carry on Rachel's message.

"We wear orange to show that we accept the challenge of Rachel's to honor her and her wishes," said club member Kaylee Unitsky.

"I just think it's important that everyone knows that they're cared for and that they should know that you are loved by everyone, and everyone is just one big family and it's good to know that you are part of your community," said club member Zoe Dellarocco.

The club at Wallenpaupack Area wanted to take Rachel's Challenge to another level and organized different kindness events all week.

"We did things such as 'Tell a friend Tuesday.' We painted rocks. We hung up lights around the school at the park," said club member Aliyah Oba.

"It means the world to us here at school that knowing that what we are working for and that we're striving for is being shown in the community and even in our classrooms in our school district," said Marie Mitschele, the club advisor.

To mark the occasion, the Wayne County Courthouse will also be lit orange.