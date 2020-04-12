Food drive-thru collecting donations for students

Our Kids' Food Pantry helps feed students in the Wallenpaupack Area School District, relies on food and donations to assist over 100 families

HAWLEY, Pa. — Shopping carts were lined up on Friday in front of the Wallenpaupack Area High School near Hawley. Students were on hand to help collect donations dropped off during this drive-thru event. The donations go towards Our Kids' Food Pantry in the school district.

"We found that some of those students were even without food over a weekend. And that was not cool. That kind of broke my heart," said Our Kids' Food Pantry coordinator Rosemary Martynuk.

Martynuk started the program three years ago that now helps to feed over 100 students.

"Nonperishables that kids can make themselves like peanut butter and jelly, mac and cheese, tuna, soups," continued Martynuk.

Organizers say they're not just taking food donations. They're also collecting bags and toiletries to pass out to the students.

Some of the helpers were holding signs along Route 6 in front of the school, hoping to flag down anyone in the giving mood.

Dale Black and her husband were out running errands when they saw those enthusiastic kids and decided to help.

"We saw the girls with the signs for the food drive, and I needed to go to IGA anyway, so grabbed some extra stuff, and here we are," said Black.

Beth Hoffman says she always donates to the school's food pantry when she can because no child should go hungry.

"That disappoints me a lot, and so I want to be part of doing something to help it," said Hoffman.

"We can't do it alone. It does take many, many, many different moving parts and support," said Martynuk.