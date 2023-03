Flames broke out around 5:30 p.m. Monday at A&D Marina along Creamery Road in Greene Township.

Fire crews were called to the shop along Creamery Road in Greene Township around 5:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Officials say the fire started in one boat and then spread to several as well as igniting a small brush fire nearby.

Crews from both Wayne and Pike counties worked quickly to put out the flames.

There is no word on what caused the fire in Pike County.