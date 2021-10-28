Escaped Pike County inmate captured

Inmate Jason Lajoie captured after jumping out of vehicle while returning to prison following funeral attendance privileges.

PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — Jason Lajoie, 45, who escaped prisoner transport on Oct. 24th, was captured by U.S. Marshals late Oct. 27th.

Known in the areas of Scranton and Archbald, Lajoie escaped prisoner transport off Interstate 84 at around 9 p.m. in Pike County, PA after being granted a 12-hour furlough for a funeral in Rhode Island.

Lajoie was being transported to and from the funeral by a family friend in their car.

Immediately after the escape, the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) were notified and began the search for Lajoie, locating him at a hotel in Monticello, New York.