Eric Trump stumps in the Poconos

Folks packed into a laminating company to hear the son of the President speak.

MILFORD, Pa. — The 2020 Race for the White House returned to our area Friday night.

The President's son, Eric Trump, was in the Poconos looking to rally support for his dad's re-election.

He hosted a "Make America Great Again" event in Pike County.

More than a hundred supporters came out to see him at Superior Laminating in Milford.

"I'm telling you the enthusiasm out there is unlike anything you've ever seen before it is this everywhere we go that's why I know we're gonna win that's, why I know we're gonna win," said Trump.

But not everyone there was happy Donald Trump's son was in Pike County.