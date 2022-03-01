Delaware Valley going hybrid due to COVID-19

Delaware Valley's superintendent blames a spike in COVID-19 cases for changing the district's back-to-school plans.

MILFORD, Pa. — Coronavirus is changing the back-to-school plans at a district in Pike County.

Buses at Delaware Valley will only be available for primary and elementary school students starting Monday, January 3.

Middle and high school students can attend class in person if they can get to school another way.

If not, all students will be able to learn online for the month of January.

The school's website says the superintendent blames a spike in cases for the changes.

