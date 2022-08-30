x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Pike County

Court: PA can't keep guns seized from Eric Frein's parents

Frein's parents sued after authorities refused to return 25 rifles, 19 pistols, and two shotguns that were taken from their home in 2014.
eric frein

BLOOMING GROVE, Pa. — Pennsylvania cannot keep weapons seized from the parents of Eric Frein. 

Frein's parents sued after authorities refused to return 25 rifles, 19 pistols, and two shotguns that were taken from their home in September 2014, just days after Frein ambushed troopers at the Blooming Grove barracks in Pike County.

Corporal Bryon Dickson was killed, and Trooper Alex Douglass was left with devastating injuries.

A federal appeals court ruled today that state authorities never used the couple's guns as evidence at their son's trial and violated their constitutional rights by holding onto them indefinitely. 

Related Articles

See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Wrap up your summer with Wally Lake Fest

Before You Leave, Check This Out