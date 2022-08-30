Court: PA can't keep guns seized from Eric Frein's parents

Frein's parents sued after authorities refused to return 25 rifles, 19 pistols, and two shotguns that were taken from their home in 2014.

BLOOMING GROVE, Pa. — Pennsylvania cannot keep weapons seized from the parents of Eric Frein.

Frein's parents sued after authorities refused to return 25 rifles, 19 pistols, and two shotguns that were taken from their home in September 2014, just days after Frein ambushed troopers at the Blooming Grove barracks in Pike County.

Corporal Bryon Dickson was killed, and Trooper Alex Douglass was left with devastating injuries.

A federal appeals court ruled today that state authorities never used the couple's guns as evidence at their son's trial and violated their constitutional rights by holding onto them indefinitely.