Church in Pike County hosts 'Souper Bowl' food drive

The annual event had to be pushed back a week, but that did not stop people from donating.

Milford United Methodist Church hosted their annual Souper Bowl Sunday fundraiser on Valentine's Day.

The event had to be pushed back a week due to weather concerns, but that didn't stop people from coming out and showing their support.

Everyone was encouraged to bring their favorite soups to the church and catch up with the community.

"Our guess is that our many more people who are food insecure than actually using the pantry, if you're stressed if you lost your job, don't hesitate to use the pantry services," said coordinator Janice Holleny.