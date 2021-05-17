Businesses expecting a busy summer season at Lake Wallenpaupack

Businesses around the lake hope that with relaxed CDC guidelines, more people will be visiting.

The busy season of visitors at Lake Wallenpaupack has already begun, and area businesses have noticed the influx of people.

The CDC lifted some guidelines for vaccinated people not having to wear masks in certain situations - including on a boat!

Steven Gelderman owns Wallenpaupack Scenic Boat Tours and Rentals and says he expects to be even busier than they were last year.

"We're hoping now that this summer, the masks it'll open that up so we can kind of balance out everything to make it a little more manageable," said Gelderman.

Alisa Hendershot is the manager at 507 Country Store near Tafton. She says their plan for employees is to continue wearing masks just as a precaution.

"Our customers - we have an older crowd and a younger crowd, so we don't want them to feel uncomfortable," said Hendershot.

Businesses around Lake Wallenpaupack were thankful for the influx of business last summer, but there's still a concern, leading into this summer, about the staffing.

"Because everybody that wants to work, they're stretched between so many jobs and then the people that you know, they like I had an interview today, never showed up, you know, and right now these guys are working crazy hours," said Hendershot.

Steven says the restaurants around the lake paid the biggest price last summer but hopes that the changes to the guidelines will help.

"They got hurt the worst. I feel like, you know, at least I could, I was outside. I could do some stuff. I wasn't as restricted as the restaurants were. So I do feel good, just for the overall community because that whole complement of stuff brings everybody into the area," said Gelderman.