Boats are big on a busy Lake Wallenpaupack

Many boat shops are having trouble restocking their showrooms because of the high demand.

TAFTON, Pa. — Instead of taking vacations to resorts, people are spending their money outdoor activities; that includes buying boats.

"Normally we have sixty or seventy boats in stock. Now we might have nine. It's been a frenzy of buyers," said Roy Finney, an employee at The Boat Shop.

Employees at marinas on Lake Wallenpaupack said sales of boats are through the roof.

The Boat Shop sales are up over 200 percent this year and many places are having trouble restocking their showrooms because of the high demand.

"We were even looking into buying a boat or more jet skis and they're hard to find because I think everybody buying them so they can staycation, stay at home, and do things with the family and social distance," said Kimberly Stephens of Canadensis.

People have gone overboard buying boats and jet skis but they have to be careful they don't actually go overboard when they're on the water and be mindful of boating safety.

"Look around you. Don't just look tunnel vision straight ahead. Look for what's coming from side to side and be courteous. I see a lot of that. We don't see too many people out there being disrespectful to the law and or to other boaters," continued Finney.

"I would hope everybody is abiding by all the laws and rules and keeping it safe so we can all have a great summer," continued Stephens.

Boat rentals are just as busy.

Jazmin Lopez and her family came up from Easton to spend a week on the lake; she said she noticed more people than usual.

"A little bit, but the lake is pretty big so I don't see it as too big of a problem," said Lopez.

"Always much slower during the week but now there's people here. A lot of people have moved into their summer homes. They're working from home and using their boats as they desire and the weather has been beautiful," continued Finney.