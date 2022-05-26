Boaters ready for holiday weekend crowds, costs

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison found people getting ready to spend time on the water, but cringing at what it costs to fuel up.

PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — It wasn't very busy at Ledgedale Recreation Area on Lake Wallenpaupack for a Thursday. Carmine Saprona spent the morning on the lake doing some fishing. He says this is the calm before the holiday crowds roll in.

"I don't really fish here on a holiday weekend. It's just too crazy. You know, trying to get out of the way of a thousand boats. It's not worth it," Saprona said.

Terry Milankow was getting his boat ready for the weekend. He and his family spend the holiday at the lake. He says rain in the forecast wouldn't stop them from making the trip but noticed it may have discouraged other people.

"I know there are fewer boats in the marinas all along the lake. They just aren't in the water yet. Maybe people aren't even going to bother with it because of the price of gas, I don't know."

The price of gas was on the minds of many people we spoke with because they know they'll pay more at the pump on the water.

"$5.79, I think, a gallon now on land, so it's probably going to be $6 something $7," Steve Reggie said.

"They're saying the prices are going to keep going up, so I imagine if the longer you go on in the season, it's going to get more expensive, probably until the Fourth of July," said John Egan. "That seems to be the peak of the season. Then things start to slow down. So I imagine the next couple of weeks, it's probably going to continue to go up."

The cost of fuel may not stop people from enjoying time on the water, but Steve Reggie says it might change how often he goes out.

"I will probably stand a dock a little bit more, a little shorter trips, a lot slower. Yeah. So it's definitely going to affect it. It's just a shame that it's so high."

Folks we spoke with say they still expect to see the crowds on the lake later in the weekend when the weather looks better.