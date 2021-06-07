Boat fuel leaks into Lake Wallenpaupack

A marina on Lake Wallenpaupack is temporarily closed after a large amount of fuel from a boat leaked into the water Sunday night.

GREENTOWN, Pa. — Several fire companies from Wayne and Pike Counties were called to Ledgedale Recreational Area on Sunday night, along with Pennsylvania Fish and Boat officers and hazmat crews for a fuel spill from a boat.

Teresa Pappas is the director at Ledgedale and hurried back to the marina when she got the call about the spill.

"I went down there. I already saw the Fish and Boat Commission down looking at the docks, and we immediately found out that was a gas leak. And it was a boat owner in our slip," Pappas said.

"They came down and said, 'Everybody off your boats and please evacuate,' and I can't give enough praise for everything that happened," Linda Dreisbach said.

Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission officials are not saying how much gas spilled. They do say they initially thought that the spill was much worse.

Hazmat crews had gear out to contain the fuel from spreading as they continued to clean it up.

"The heat is actually helping it according to the hazmat crew, so I think we just have to wait until they come back and wait for DEP to get here, and then we'll have more answers," said Fish and Boat Commission Officer Matthew Dietrich.

Until officials can determine whether it's safe to launch boats or be on the docks, this part of the Ledgedale Recreational Area will be closed.

"Even the smallest spark from any kind of boat would potentially cause a fire and make this whole marina go up, and that's the last thing that we want right now, especially trying to contain the gas spill in the lake. We don't need any more potential catastrophe right now," said Dietrich.