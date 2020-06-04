Beautiful day on the lake

People who are trying to enjoy the outdoors while still practicing social distancing had a beautiful day to do just that.

PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — The public boat launch at Lake Wallenpaupack was very busy on Monday as anglers got out on the water.

Bob Gilpin and his sons brought their new boat from Lake Winola to see what they could catch.

"Usually we come up here this time of year and there's still ice on the lake so you're looking for spots to actually fish, that have open water," Gilpin said.

"You could be outside and be away from people and you're out having fun enjoying the outdoors," Gary Andrews said.

Public boat ramps were busy with boaters coming and going on the water but the same can't be said for privately owned marinas as they are non-essential businesses.

"We need these months to get everything in the water by Memorial Day. Without having to be able to work makes it very difficult for us and for our customers to understand that," said Justin Seeley of Seeley's Marina.

Docks and boats are still in storage areas. Employees at Seeley's Marina have been taking calls from customers but have no good answers as to when they'll be up and running.

"Just stay patient at this time. We're doing the best we can to get everything in the water. Once we get the go ahead, we'll do the best we can to get everything in there for the season," Seeley said.