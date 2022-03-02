East Stroudsburg HS North taking part in bone marrow registry

East Stroudsburg North is the first high school in Pennsylvania to host a bone marrow registry with the nonprofit called Be The Match.

BUSHKILL, Pa. — Holly Lokuta is a health teacher at East Stroudsburg High School North near Bushkill. She wanted to find something her students could do to tie community service with real-life lessons, and what better way than to help save a life?

East Stroudsburg North is the first high school in Pennsylvania to host a bone marrow registry with a nonprofit called Be The Match.

"We have a lot of people that could save many people who need help. Just step up," said Lokuta.

Bone marrow is the soft, spongy tissue found in the center of large bones such as your hip. It helps produce blood cells and cells that make up the immune system.

Lokuta knows how important bone marrow donors are.

"My nephew actually had a bone marrow transplant in 2016, and his sister, my niece, was a perfect match," Lokuta said. "This organization is dear to my heart."

Lokuta wants as many people as possible to come out and participate. That's why she chose the boys' and girls' basketball games as the place. You'll be able to walk to the gym and sign up.

"We're hoping that people stop by at the table, check it out, and hopefully, do a personal, self-administered cheek swab, and then they fill out the information. It's sent off for typing, and then they will be on the registry," Lokuta said.

Anyone aged 18 to 40 can donate, and your ethnicity plays a role in how likely you are to get a perfect match.

If you are one, you'll be contacted.

If you miss registering at Thursday night's game at East Stroudsburg High School North, you can text ESHSSAVES to 61474, and Be a Match will send you a free test kit.