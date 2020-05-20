Pier 1 going out of business

The company says they are closing all of its stores.

Pier 1 Imports announced Tuesday that it will begin to wind-down its retail operations as soon as stores are able to reopen following the government-mandated closures during the pandemic.

The company said it's asking the bankruptcy court to cease its retail operations as soon as possible.

Pier 1 plans to sell its inventory and intellectual property.

Robert Riesbeck, Pier 1's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer said, "This decision follows months of working to identify a buyer who would continue to operate our business going forward. Unfortunately, the challenging retail environment has been significantly compounded by the profound impact of COVID-19, hindering our ability to secure such a buyer and requiring us to wind down."