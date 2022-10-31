Phillies fans in our area feeling good ahead of World Series Game 3

It was a big weekend for Phillies fans, and things are just getting started. Newswatch 16 caught up with some World Series super fans.

PHILADELPHIA — Brandon Knouse from Selinsgrove might just be the Phillies' Game 3 good luck charm. He and his wife Marisha were in the crowd at Citizens Bank Park when the Phils won the third game of the NLDS and NLCS.

Hopefully, that streak continues Monday night when they attend Game 3 of the World Series.

"I'm feeling good," Knouse said. "I was glad to get a split in Houston after winning the first game. It would've always been nice to win the second game, but they seem to be good at home. They're undefeated in the playoffs at home. So, I'm hoping they can carry that momentum."

Knouse won tickets to the game thanks to a raffle from the Overlook Fire Company in Northumberland County.

"You never know how many more times you're going to get to see this stuff, so you take it all in. Especially getting a chance, the way I did, to go to the World Series makes it even better. Because I wouldn't have been able to go had I not been fortunate enough to win the tickets in this raffle."

If Knouse is living his dream, Pottsville Elementary Principal Kerri Lubinsky's dream already came true during the NLCS.

Lubinsky was also at Game 3 of the last series, and it's no surprise that a certain someone took notice and offered her tickets to Game 5 — the night the Phillies clinched the World Series.

"I lost my mind because the person who called me was actually the Philly Phanatic's best friend – hint, hint, wink, wink," Lubinsky said.

She got to sit three rows behind the dugout and dance with the Phanatic on the Jumbotron.

"It was one of those once-in-a-lifetime moments. I can't even be upset that I don't have World Series tickets this week because I just lived the dream."

Throughout the celebrations, Lubinsky thought of her grandmother.

"That's where the nostalgia is; my grandmother took me to my first game, and I took her to her last. She passed away a few years ago."